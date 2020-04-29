San Juan Mayor Says People in Puerto Rico Haven't Received Stimulus Checks

Prior to the impact of the coronavirus, Puerto Rico was hit by earthquakes in January while still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The island's residents are in dire need of help from the U.S. government, but San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz claims that not a single person living in Puerto Rico has received a stimulus check despite being eligible. “No one in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government,” Cruz told MSNBC. “We’re having problems with a local $500 check that the governor said was going to be distributed.”

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Yulín Cruz went on to talk about the high unemployment rate on the island and lack of government help. "There are more than 130,000 unemployment requests that have not been filled, the same thing with new requests for people getting food stamps." Governor Wanda Vázquez's administration imposed restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading, like a 9 p.m. curfew and closure of most businesses, but she has faced criticism for her management during times of crisis.

Puerto Rican singer iLe told People CHICA: "The least we expect from our government is solidarity and empathy, but in our case in Puerto Rico, unfortunately we don't feel that. We are getting through this any way we can like the rest of the world. There is a lot of uncertainty. We feel the government has managed the situation poorly. We don't expect them to be perfect and anyone could make mistakes, but the way they are handling things feels distant, cold. We don't feel solidarity with the situation people are facing."

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While many Americans in the United States have already received their stimulus checks, those in Puerto Rico are still waiting. “Money is not getting into people’s hands because of the current local government of Puerto Rico, and perhaps, guidelines that have not been distributed,” Yulín Cruz said. “But the problem is not getting the support that we need. The problem is that the support goes to the higher levels of government, and doesn’t reach the people that it’s supposed to reach.” A lack of COVID-19 tests has also been reported on the island, where there have been 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 54 deaths.

