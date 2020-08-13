Puerto Rico Sets New Primary Date After Undelivered Ballots Forced a Delay

After undelivered ballots caused primary elections in Puerto Rico to be suspended last weekend, the Supreme Court ruled that voting will resume this Sunday, August 16. "The primary process will remain suspended until it resumes on Sunday," the court ruled on Wednesday. The court also determined that votes cast last weekend "are valid and will not be annulled." The court also banned the release of any ballots until Sunday's makeup voting happens.

Many residents found themselves unable to vote in last Sunday's primary when they arrived to polling centers and found them without ballots. At that point, the island's elections commission suspended voting until further notice.

The Supreme Court wrote in their ruling that the elections commission "failed to comply with their duty to coordinate, direct, and manage the total celebration of a scheduled primaries in violation of the constitutional postulates and the electoral regulations." The ruling also stated that voting must take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Elections commission president Juan Ernesto Dávila said in a statement given in Spanish that his agency "will act in accordance with the determination made by the Supreme Court. It is our duty to guarantee the culmination of the primary electoral process."