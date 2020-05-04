Celebrities Show Their Support for Puerto Rico After Latest Earthquake

A 5.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico over the weekend, with damage reported in Ponce. Puerto Rican stars united for a video campaign to lift spirits on the island.

On Saturday, Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck around 7:15 a.m. near Ponce, the Weather Channel reports. Besides being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the island was hit by other earthquakes in January and has not fully recovered from the devastation that Hurricane Maria brought in 2017. No injuries or deaths have been reported yet, but at least 50 families were displaced as a result of the homes and buildings damaged.

Image zoom (Photo by Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Puerto Rican telenovela star and film producer Osvaldo Ríos shared images of the destruction in the Ponce area on his Instagram. "Despite the difficult moments we have had to endure, we will continue helping and doing whatever we have to do. We will rise from this," he captioned a photo where he is standing in front of a collapsed building wearing a protective mask.

Puerto Rican celebs also united in the video campaign #BorinquenPreciosa to uplift the Puerto Rican people with a powerful message. The emotional video — shared by Puerto Rican actress and TV host Adamari Lopez on Instagram — shows various famous boricuas singing the classic love song to the island "Preciosa."

"It's been over a month of quarantine due to this pandemic and that's not all, we have been hit hard and often with hurricanes and earthquakes, but we have remained strong," says TV host Gricel Mamery in the opening of the video. Then celebrities like Dayanara Torres, Zuleyka Rivera, Madison Anderson, and Roselyn Sánchez burst into song, each singing different verses.

Image zoom (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"We will soon reunite," says TV host María Celeste Arrarás in the clip. "In your paths, in your beaches, and mountains," adds Adamari López, surrounded by beautiful landscapes of Puerto Rico. "We will soon share together again," continues actor Amaury Nolasco.

Image zoom Joaquín Barbará Photography

"We will hug one another in body and soul," says actor Carlos Ponce. Actors Shalim Ortiz and Jeimy Osorio and TV host Carmen Dominicci also sent their love to the island, known as the Pearl of the Caribbean. Stay strong, Puerto Rico!