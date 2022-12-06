La Borinqueña grants program is accepting requests for proposals for 2023 to assist organizations helping Puerto Ricans affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

La Borinqueña Wants to Power Up Philanthropic Efforts in Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican non-profits and humanitarian projects will have a newfound opportunity to help fellow boricuas through the La Borinqueña Grants Program.

Launched and founded by Kyung Jeon-Miranda and Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez in 2017 as a response to Hurricane Maria's effect on the island, the program is now accepting requests for proposals to continue helping Puerto Ricans with the ongoing humanitarian crises in Puerto Rico.

"Oftentimes after a natural disaster or a humanitarian crisis, we see an immediate call to action. Institutions with abundant resources raise money and send necessary aid. Unfortunately, after a few weeks, or even a month, public awareness, and support wanes significantly," says Jeon-Miranda.

Adding, "We created our La Borinqueña Grants Program because we always wanted to be present in Puerto Rico. We may not be wealthy, nor have the infrastructure that larger charitable projects have, but we do have a passion for our work and the relationships we have forged in Puerto Rico affirm that are work is making an impact."

The organization will support work in areas of women's health, child development, agriculture, environmental justice and the arts.

Additionally, the preservation of Afro-Puerto Rican heritage and projects that aim to help Puerto Rico be self-sufficient will be supported.

La Borinqueña Credit: ©2016, Somos Arte. All rights reserved.

Eligible applicants must work on initiatives that directly benefit Puerto Ricans by non-profit community-based organizations and agencies based in Puerto Rico.

Individuals, government agencies, capital building projects, lobbying or religious purposes or non-profits based outside of Puerto Rico will not be considered.

Project funds must be used on current ongoing projects that have measurable and positive outcomes. Applicants can apply for up to $5000 for a one-year period.