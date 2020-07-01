Puerto Rico Extends Coronavirus Curfew for Another 3 Weeks

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has extended the island's coronavirus curfew, which began in March, for three more weeks, making it the longest curfew in a United States jurisdiction. With the exception of essential workers, everyone must stay indoors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until July 22. The use of face masks remains mandatory on the island, and those found in violation of the restrictions will be fined.

Vázquez stated on Sunday that stricter measures would be taken if she sees a spike in cases. The government has reported that the island of 3.2 million people has had at least 153 deaths, along with more than 1,690 confirmed cases and more than 5,770 probable ones. “Our priority is to keep our island healthy,” Vázquez said.

On Tuesday, Vázquez also announced new rules for passengers flying into Puerto Rico. Starting July 15, all passengers must wear a mask, take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their arrival, and submit the results at the airport. Those who refuse to do so, test positive for COVID-19, or do not have their test results available will be forced into a two-week quarantine, said Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzalez.