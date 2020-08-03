Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic Affected By Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias left a trail of damage and death in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico last Thursday before moving onto Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Friday. Officials have reported at least two deaths in the Dominican Republic. Chiche Peguero, 53, was killed after strong winds brought down a power line in María Trinidad Sánchez province, and a five-year-old boy died when a fallen tree crushed his home in Puerto Plata province.

In the southern region of Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes, the Associated Press reports that the National Guard rescued at least 35 people, including two newborns. Authorities in the town of Rincon also reported 56-year-old Marisol Morales Ruiz missing after she was swept away as she tried to drive across a bridge. Her car was recovered but Ruiz has not yet been found.

On Thursday, Isaias had reached sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane (it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm). It knocked out power for more than 400,000 residents in Puerto Rico and left around 150,000 without water; it's also been reported that 14 percent of cell towers are down.

The island has still not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017, and many people are still using tarps as roofs over damaged homes. “I didn’t think it was going to be this strong,” José Pagán, a Puerto Rico resident, told the AP. “It’s a rather difficult experience because it reminds us of Maria.”

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1288885644627005443%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fremezcla.com%2Fculture%2Flas-notis-news-roundup-july-31%2F