Puerto Ricans Displaced By Maria Have Been Moving to Amish Country

At least 125,000 Puerto Ricans left the island in the first year after the hurricane, and many of them ended up in Pennsylvania.

A new report by Noticias Telemundo found that many Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria have found refuge in a seemingly unlikely place — Pennsylvania Amish country. According to Hunter College research, Hispanics account for almost 1 million residents in Pennsylvania, and many have settled in an area nicknamed the Latin Corridor of Route 222, which includes Lancaster, home to the Amish. The Amish are a Protestant group known for eschewing modern technology like cars, who are descended from Swiss and German settlers that immigrated to the area in the 1700s. Now, many Latinos in the area either work with them or for them.

Evelyn Colón, who left Puerto Rico in 2017 and is profiled in the report, now has an apartment in Lancaster, where she and her parents landed after escaping the damage done by Maria. "It made me very sad to have to leave Puerto Rico," she said. "I knew that I was coming to a place where one can do many things that perhaps could not be done in Puerto Rico, apart also for the health of my parents, plus, here I had my children and grandchildren."

The 69-year-old also shared her experience before and after the hurricane hit. "We prepared," she recalled. "But no one imagined that it would be as it was. I started to pray, I thought, 'My God, this house is going to flood and I will not be able to leave' and my mother was in bed."

"The Amish have managed to preserve their culture, rejecting the influence of the outside world, and we Latinos dance our bachata even in the midst of the Pennsylvania Dutch," Norman Bristol Colón, founder and president of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention, told Noticias Telemundo of the connection between the Amish and Latino communities. "If there is any similarity, it is that we preserve who we are and where we come from." He also noted that the Amish have been known to enjoy empanadas and chicharrones.