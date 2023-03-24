In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the artist opened her heart to talk about her journey to finding her voice and the creative process of giving life to NOHAUS.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Nohemy details what it was like creating her new album "NOHAUS."

Born and raised in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Nohemy began singing at the age of six in her church's choir and soon her passion for art began to grow. As a young adult, she made the firm decision to focus, find her voice, and create music.

She is currently fulfilling that dream and finally released her highly anticipated dance album NOHAUS. Created over the last two years mainly via Zoom and Muse, Nohemy co-produced the record with her friend and German producer, The CRVV.

Each track and its accompanying video seamlessly tie into one another, merging from one to the next, while following a 24-hour journey and encompassing all of the different emotions and moments that can be experienced in just one day.

Nohemy Credit: Instagram / Nohemy

"For a long time I felt like I was in a hurry to get hits and to achieve things, but now I'm able to understand the beauty of taking the time, especially with art, is something that doesn't have an expiration date," she said.

"I recorded myself in my room and it has been one of the best experiences in my career because I found my identity," she added.

In an interview with People Chica, the singer-songwriter of "Piérdete" expressed that now she is exploring different facets of dance music, which is helping her pave a new and unique approach to her creativity and lyricism.

At what age did your passion for music begin?

I started without realizing it because my parents are Christians and grew up in the church. Since I was little I sang in the choir and that became a part of me—I was like six or seven years old.

And, when I turned 18, was when I thought, "wait, I can actually make this a profession," and that's when I began to focus and develop myself as a writer.

Your album has a very unique name. Why did you name it NOHAUS?

I love that name! People call me Noh and in all my songs I do the tag "Noh" and then the album is house music and is spelled that way because my producer is from Germany and I spelled it in German. I came up with the name after drawing a house at 2 am.

Now that you are exploring different genres of music, do you have a favorite?