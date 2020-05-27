The Puerto Rican Day Parade Will Be Held Virtually This Year

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of many celebrities set to appear at the virtual celebration on June 14.

June not only marks the beginning of summer but also kickstarts the festivities many countries partake in to celebrate their heritage. Normally, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade would be one of the first, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not take place as usual. New York City network WABC-TV announced that they will broadcast a 90-minute community celebration of the parade on Sunday, June 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

"The Parade is more than a celebration of pride and culture. It's a platform for preserving our heritage while advancing our community by informing on important issues and promoting educational achievement," Louis Maldonado, board chair for the NPRDP Board of Directors, said in a statement. "Given the profound impact COVID-19 has had on New York and communities across the nation, and with Puerto Rico still grappling with incessant earthquakes and its own COVID-19–related pause, the Parade Board agrees it's critically important to continue the Parade's legacy while celebrating our resilience."

The special will be hosted by the WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Navarro and The View co-host Sunny Hostin, and will also feature appearances by Puerto Rican community leaders like Luis Miranda, Jr. and celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda.