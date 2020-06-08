11 Powerful Photos From the Black Lives Matter Protests Around the World
People in California, New York, France, Kenya, and elsewhere have come together to protest against police brutality. Here, just a handful of the powerful photos that have been taken over the past week and a half.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Terrence Floyd, the brother of the late George Floyd, went to the site where George was killed and stood with protesters.
Houston, Texas
Other members of Floyd's family protested his death in Houston, where he grew up.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Protesters held up signs asking for justice. On Sunday, the Minneapolis City Council announced that they would disband the city's police force.
New York, New York
The Big Apple has been one of the many U.S. cities hosting large protests against racism and injustice.
Nantes, France
In Europe, many have come together to speak out against the police.
Nairobi, Kenya
Many residents held signs pleading for their future and protesting "killer cops."
Miami, Florida
Protesters in Florida made it clear they want the police to be defunded.
Los Angeles, California
On Sunday, tons of Californians gathered to peacefully protest the injustice that has occurred in the past few weeks.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Protesters sit in front of a line of cops posted on a street in Minneapolis.
Washington, D.C.
Before the new fence went up, many residents protested in front of the president's home.
Los Angeles, California
Some protestors decided to make their actions heard by burning the American flag.