11 Powerful Photos From the Black Lives Matter Protests Around the World

Por Alma Sacasa
Junio 08, 2020
People in California, New York, France, Kenya, and elsewhere have come together to protest against police brutality. Here, just a handful of the powerful photos that have been taken over the past week and a half.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Terrence Floyd, the brother of the late George Floyd, went to the site where George was killed and stood with protesters.

Houston, Texas

Other members of Floyd's family protested his death in Houston, where he grew up. 

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Protesters held up signs asking for justice. On Sunday, the Minneapolis City Council announced that they would disband the city's police force.

New York, New York

The Big Apple has been one of the many U.S. cities hosting large protests against racism and injustice.

Nantes, France

In Europe, many have come together to speak out against the police.

Nairobi, Kenya

Many residents held signs pleading for their future and protesting "killer cops."

Miami, Florida

Protesters in Florida made it clear they want the police to be defunded.

Los Angeles, California

On Sunday, tons of Californians gathered to peacefully protest the injustice that has occurred in the past few weeks. 

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Protesters sit in front of a line of cops posted on a street in Minneapolis.

Washington, D.C.

Before the new fence went up, many residents protested in front of the president's home.

Los Angeles, California

Some protestors decided to make their actions heard by burning the American flag.

