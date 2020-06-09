Protests in Guadalajara End in Violent Clashes With Police and Missing Protesters

The case of Giovanni López, a Mexican construction worker who was found dead after being arrested for not wearing a face mask, has sparked outrage and massive protests in Guadalajara. A video of López's arrest, which went viral, shows police officials putting the man, who suffered from asthma, forcefully into a truck.

Image zoom (ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The day after López was arrested, his family went looking for him and found him in a Guadalajara hospital with a bullet wound and showing signs he had been beaten. The autopsy revealed that he died from a traumatic brain injury. After his family posted the video of his arrest online, outraged protesters gathered in front of the governmental palace in Guadalajara and were met by armed police with tear gas.

Image zoom (ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Continuing protests in Mexico have lead to more violent clashes with police and more threats. The Guardian reports that five friends who were on their way to a protest were seized by police in plainclothes and forced into a pickup truck. One of them — who used the pseudonym of Jesús for fear of retaliation — told the press that the cops threatened them by saying, “Nobody knows where you are ... We’re going to disappear you.”

As massive demonstrations against police brutality continued around the world, Mexican citizens also took the streets to demand justice. According to reports, 80 protesters were seized by police in Guadalajara — Mexico's second largest city — before they arrived to the demonstration. Protesters later told the press that officials robbed them of their money and cell phones, while some said they were beaten and tasered. Jesús says he and his friends were left in an abandoned area outside the city, where the police told them to run. “I thought we were going to die,” he said.

Image zoom (ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)