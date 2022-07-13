Summer Hair Basics: How to Protect Your Mane from Chlorine, Saltwater and Sun
This #HotChicaSummer, we're trying to keep our hair perfect for as long as possible. Follow along for tips and products to help maintain your look and keep your hair healthy.
How Does Chlorine Damage Hair?
If you've ever spent a summer in the pool every day, you already know—too much chlorine will leave it feeling dreadful.
Chlorine is a chemical disinfectant, and while it's great at making sure pools stay clean, it leaves our hair feeling dry, fades hair color and worsens split ends.
Plus, since chlorine has a yellow-green hue, it tints blondes and highlights with an undesired green shade.
How Does Saltwater Damage Hair?
While not as harsh as chlorine, the saline solution in saltwater can coat your hair, stripping it of its natural oils and lead to your toner or dye fading away.
Swim Prep
Even without using any hair care products, an essential step you can take before swimming in the pool or in the ocean is getting your hair wet, either in the shower or with a spray bottle.
This may sound counterintuitive, but if your hair is already wet, it will absorb less during your swim.
Beautify Beauties, Hair Spray Bottle, $7.99, amazon.com
Prevent Dehydration
Go a step further and add a hair mask into your wet hair, tie it up in a bun or braid, adding another barrier of protection.
Aveda, Nutriplenish Deep Moisture Treatment Mask, $65, Nordstrom.com
Back to Basics
To get your hair clean ASAP after your swim, we recommend using a clarifying shampoo for a reset, especially after a day at the beach.
PHYTO, Clarifying Detox Shampoo, $20, phyto.com
Keep It Going
If your hair is still craving moisture, help it get back to its natural state after washing with a leave-in conditioner.
It's a 10, Blowdry Miracle Liquid Leave-in Conditioner, $24.99, target.com
How Does Sun Exposure Damage Hair?
Just like your skin, UVA and UVB rays can damage your hair cuticle, especially when combined with chlorine, leading to discoloration, fizziness and split ends.
Prep For Rays
Spritz some UV protective oil through your locks before going into the sun and toss on a hat for those extra sunny days.
Bumble and bumble, Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, $32, sephora.com