If you've ever spent a summer in the pool every day, you already know—too much chlorine will leave it feeling dreadful.

Chlorine is a chemical disinfectant, and while it's great at making sure pools stay clean, it leaves our hair feeling dry, fades hair color and worsens split ends.

Plus, since chlorine has a yellow-green hue, it tints blondes and highlights with an undesired green shade.