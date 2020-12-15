Meet the Dominican Voice of Barack Obama's Spanish Audiobook

Former President Barack Obama narrates the English audiobook of his new memoir, A Promised Land, but for the Spanish version, he called in reinforcements: 27-year-old Victor Sabi, a voiceover artist from the Dominican Republic.

In a new interview with Telemundo, Sabi said that he was shocked when he found out he had been selected to narrate the book from a pool of candidates from all around the world. He first heard about the confidential project in the summer and was told that "there were very capable, talented voices on an international level, from the Caribbean and the U.S. and Latinoamerica, including the Dominican Republic" planning to audition, but he decided to give it a shot. It paid off, and now he says he's "happy and content to be able to have contributed my voice to the project."

The voiceover artist first got into audiobook narration after he taking a course at the International Voiceover School. His first audiobook narration, for Nelson Mandela's autobiography A Long Walk to Freedom, was recently nominated for the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award for Best Spanish Voiceover in the nonfiction audiobook category.

Sabi said that he is currently working on another "confidential" audiobook about another world leader and is thrilled that his achievement has made his country proud. "In the Dominican Republic, in the U.S., anywhere in Latinoamerica — there isn't any project that's too big for you if you stay prepared," he said. "Prepare yourself and continue to push yourself to grow, always."

Obama, 59, recently talked to People en Español about A Promised Land, which debuted last month and sold 1.7 million copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first week out. In the interview, the former American president opened up about his family life, how he talks to his daughters about police brutality, and how he thinks the nation will begin to heal with Joe Biden as president.