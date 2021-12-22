The House of Flowers actress gives People Chica the inside scoop on ABC's latest Latino-led show.

Exclusive: Cecilia Suárez Details How Working On New Show Promised Land is Pure "Magic"

Monday's just got a little juicier at ABC with its latest TV show Promised Land.

The series, which debuts on Monday, January 24, 2022, is set in the scenic Sonoma Valley in California and follows the epic and generation-spanning struggle of a Latino family vying for wealth and power.

But that's not the only power that the show is packing. The Latino-led cast has acting powerhouses like The House of Flowers' Cecilia Suárez, Silver Linings Playbook's John Ortiz and Scandal alum Bellamy Young.

Suárez, who is no stranger to authentically portraying complex women, says that getting to playing a character like matriarch Lettie Sandoval is rare.

She tells People Chica, "It is so rare to find a character as complex and difficult to decipher as Lettie Sandoval and at the same time meet an ensemble of actors who feel like a creative family, destined to meet at some point."

She continues, "The magic that happens when we are together is something absolutely unique and special."

Promised Land kicks off on January 24 and airs Mondays at 10 pm ET on ABC and streams on Hulu.

The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

