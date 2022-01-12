In this week's #APPsolutely, People Chica is bringing you five productivity apps that want to make your life easier.

Mastering 2022: 5 Productivity Apps to Help You Manage Your Day Like a Pro

Life can get hectic. From getting a handle on work to managing a family to trying to eat healthy, sometimes there just aren't enough hours in a day to do it all.

Since the dawn of apps, folks have been on the hunt for platforms that will help make their lives easier so that things run smoother.

The below five mobile and computer apps are looking to take the hiccups out of your day by helping you focus on what matters and keep out what doesn't.

For our #APPsolutely series, People Chica is highlighting five apps that will positively influence your day-to-day.

Young Asian woman holding a paper shopping bag, managing online banking with mobile app on smartphone. Transferring money, paying bills, checking balance while shopping in a shopping mall. Technology makes life so much easier Credit: Getty Images / d3sign

Todoist (iOS + Android) Free + Pro Plan

Need help remembering it all? Skip the note section in your phone and download this app. Todoist allows you to set up recurring tasks (i.e. paying the bills), sections, sub-tabs, reminders and priority levels. It allows you to send emails and integrate it with apps like Google Docs, Amazon Alexa and Slack.

The basic version of the app is free, but Todoist offers a pro plan that is $3.99/month or $35.99/year.

Engross (iOS + Android) Free

When you have a lot of ideas and tasks floating around in your head, focusing on just one thing can be a bit difficult. Engross is here to help you get a better handle on truly focusing on current tasks—one at a time. The app includes a customizable Pomodoro technique timer, tracks your productivity growth, allows you to block distracting apps and set up a daily planner.

The app is free to download.

Krisp (Mac + Windows) Free + Pro Plans

The app wants to help you become the most effective communicator possible—one that is free of unnecessary background noises. This computer-based app offers several features to help make conference calls run that much smoother. It provides users with things like AI-based noise cancellation, room & acoustic echo removal, a virtual background and instant audio recording of your online meetings.

You can integrate it with over 800 communication apps like Slack, Zoom and Google Meet.

The app has varying plans that run from free to enterprise-level pricing.

Brain.fm (iOS + Android) Free trial + Pro Plans

Backed by the power of science, this app helps you truly focus on the tasks ahead of you using music. Brain.fm uses music that is specifically geared at helping the brain focus, relax or go to sleep (all depends on what your goal is).

While there is a three-day free trial, the app offers unlimited pro plans of $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

LastPass (iOS + Android + Web extension) Free + Pro Plans

Keeping track of all your passwords can be a hassle. Where some can be the same, others can have slight variations. LastPass wants to solve that problem by helping you keep them all in the same place safely (sorry, note app). LastPass allows you to connect various accounts to their secure server, allowing you simple and easy access to all your passwords.