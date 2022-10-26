The family enjoyed the festival of lights in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated India's most important holiday, Diwali, alongside their first daughter, Malti.

On October 25, Jonas shared several photos of the family event wearing matching beige outfits and looking elated.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️," he wrote. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

Chopra also shared her own set of pictures with a heartfelt caption and photos that included her mother, the altar and decorations.

"Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali," she wrote. "Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..

ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light. 🪔🙏🏽❤️."

In India, Diwali is a festival that occurs during autumn, and depending on the new moon, can be celebrated either in October or November. It is also known as the "Festival of Lights" and although it is predominantly celebrated by Hindus, the country has made it a national festival.

The singer and actress welcomed Malti in January, where she spent more than three months in the NICU. On Mother's Day, Jonas praised Chopra and celebrated her strength and kindness as a new mom.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day," he wrote on Instagram.