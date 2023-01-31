Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Makes Her Star-Studded Debut
The couple's daughter made her first public appearance while honoring her sweet papá as he received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
It seems that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie, is ready to strut her stuff.
On January 30, the beautiful baby girl stepped out with her family to celebrate a major milestone moment for the Jonas Brothers—their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
| Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner
Much like her famous momma, Malti Marie was sporting an incredibly fashionable monochromatic cream-colored tweed pantsuit with a ruffle-sleeved blouse.
She finished off the look with a white headband.
In a video shared on PEOPLE's Instagram, fans of the couple get to see their happy baby girl just living her best life smiling and interacting with those around her.