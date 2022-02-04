This is the first time a Latina is named president in the 135-year history of the journal.

From fashion to film to business, Latinas continue to make strides in all sectors of the world—and 24 year old Priscila Coronado is another #ChicaBoss among them.

Harvard Law Today reports that the prestigious Harvard Law Review has named Coronado as its 136th president.

The law student, who is focusing on education law and disability rights, is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and deeply understands the significance of this moment.

Priscila Coronado - nueva presidente de Harvard Law Review Credit: Lorin Granger/HLS Staff Photographer

She tells the publication, "It is an honor that my peers have entrusted me with this institution. I don't take this role lightly. It also means a lot to be a part of a historic moment. I see my status as the first Latina to mean two things. On the one hand, I don't want to downplay the achievement or the tangible way that growing up in a two-Mexican-immigrant working-class household has shaped my perspective on the law. They are fundamental to the editorial perspective I bring.

Cornado adds, "On the other hand, I really don't want my status as the first Latina president to morph into some kind of "model minority" narrative. I believe with every ounce of my soul that there are countless other Latinas who are equally incisive in their logic and reasoning but will never get an opportunity like this because of something as out-of-their-control as where they were born."

Former Dean Of Harvard Law School Nominated To U.S. Supreme Court Credit: Getty Images / Darren McCollester / Stringer

So, what's her run as president going to look like? Coronado states that things will continue to run as they always have, but that diversity will play a big role at the Harvard Law Review.

She explains, "I believe in the importance of diversity at the Review not only because of my own background, but because I'm convinced that diversity is essential to our mission of publishing rigorous scholarship."