Princess Nokia Collaborates With NYX on New Lip Kits

The rapper teamed up with the brand for four shades called Cafe con Leche, Y2K Hottie, Miss Thing, and Sweet Nothings.

On Monday, singer Princess Nokia announced the release of her new collaboration with NYX Cosmetics, which includes four new lip kits. "I am pleased to announce my Princess Nokia x @nyxcosmetics Shine Loud Lip Kits!" she wrote on Instagram. "As a long time lover of NYX Professional Makeup, this collection is a real dream come true."

She also shared with her fans the inspiration for the shades, which promise 16 hours of wear and no transferring. "My kits are personally inspired by my signature makeup aesthetic, and the beauty influences I have always drawn upon," she said.

The vegan and cruelty-free lip kits are available in the colors Cafe con Leche, Y2K Hottie, Miss Thing, and Sweet Nothings. Each kit includes a Slim Lip Pencil and a tube of Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color.

NYX made their own announcement about the new Princess Nokia collection with a minute-long video of where she tries out the kits while her TikTok–famous song "I Like Him" plays in the background.

The new collection comes after the artist released two albums last year, Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful. She also signed with Arista Records.

"After months of incredible conversation and well constructed negotiations, I've signed my first Major Label Record Deal with @aristarecords," she wrote about the deal. "It's a major step forward in elevating my career and taking Princess Nokia to a global sphere."