Princess Nokia Talks About Her New Albums and Staying Grateful During Quarantine

Princess Nokia is not letting the coronavirus quarantine drag her down. The Nuyorican artist, 27, says we must remain grateful and not lose perspective during this global health crisis. "I always think of how my ancestors had it a thousand times worse," she told Apple Music in a new interview. "We’re so privileged in this circumstance. I’ve got a whole fridge of food, all I have to do is stay home.” She also taps into her spirituality during this time, takes isolated bike rides and creates new music. "I just pray, I stay prayed up, I pray for the world," she said. "I pray that we all get through it. I take care of my family. I'm the matriarch of my family, so I take care of them."

She also discussed her new twin albums Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks, which show opposite sides of her emotional spectrum. "Everything Is Beautiful comes from a place of the inner child, like the most formative years in your life," she explained. "For me my most formative years were from one to eight. Then when I was eight years old I went to foster care. Those first eight years of my life were so wonderful, me and my family were still together, I went to this really cool public school. Everything I learned, I loved, I cared about was from that time." She added that it took her a year and a half to finish Everything Is Beautiful, while Everything Sucks only took her a week.

The singer celebrates her Afro-Latina roots and culinary traditions in the song "Soul Food y Adobo," which has a fun summer vibe. "I grew up in Harlem, I grew up going to Manna's and Caridad, and Puerto Rican food is considered Caribbean soul food," she said. "You know why I wrote that song? New York City in the summer. There’s nothing like it ... the food, the beach.”

As an independent artist, she has been able to thrive by remaining true to herself and her art. "I just made music without the intentions of being an entertainer," she said. "I was making music as an artist. Some people paint and put it in a gallery, I would make a mixtape and share it with the people."