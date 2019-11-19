Princess Nokia on Her Debut Movie Angelfish and New Single "Balenciaga"

Image zoom Getty Images

We’re used to seeing her tear up the stage at music festivals, but now Princess Nokia is stepping into the acting world in her first film, Angelfish. Set in the Bronx in the summer of 1993, the movie focuses on two lovers — Brendan, played by Jimi Stanton, and Eva, Princess Nokia’s character. Eva has a promising career ahead of her and is set to start college in the fall, while Brendan is a hard-working high-school dropout living in a difficult home.

Born Destiny Frasqueri, Nokia really had to push herself in Angelfish to play a character very different from herself. “On stage I’m myself — I’m Destiny, and Destiny has a lot of history with being super into metal, super-freaking wild, super gross, super crazy, complex, colorful, very ahead of my time,” she told People CHICA at the movie’s New York City premiere. “Acting as Eva, Eva is a very age-appropriate, wholesome girl. She is not fast or wild.”

Despite all those differences, Nokia still admires Eva. “There are so many things about Eva that [remind me of] the girls I went to school with, that I was actually very envious of,” she said. “I wish that I could do my homework on time, I wish that I could be great, I wish that I could get the internship at Goldman Sachs. But that’s Eva.”

While she enjoyed filming the movie, she admitted it was difficult getting into after character coming off a tour and Fashion Week. She survived on very little sleep, but said the lack of rest also helped her change her perspective on what she was like as a teenager. “Being Eva, it was very hard to concentrate on a character unlike myself,” she explained. “I feel like maybe I’m more like her now at [27]. I took who I was when I was 18 and flipped it, and made it very opposite of myself.”

None of this acting business means she’s giving up music, though. The day after the Angelfish premiere, she released her new single “Balenciaga.” “It’s about doing whatever you like and dressing however you like and not caring,” she said of the new song.

Angelfish is available now on iTunes and on demand.