Return to Genovia: Disney Confirms The Princess Diaries 3 is in the Works

The new installment of the beloved films starring Anne Hathaway is coming back for Disney.

Get ready to journey back to Genovia as Disney has confirmed a third installment of The Princess Diaries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script is currently in the works by Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji. The new movie will continue the legacy of the beloved series starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

Based on the novels by Meg Cabot, the previous two films followed the life of American teenager, Mia Thermopolis, as she discovers she is heir to the throne of Genovia, a European kingdom. The films shot Hathaway to stardom as they became iconic to pop culture and topped global box offices in 2001 and 2004, directed by the late Garry Marshall.

The new installment will be produced by Debra Martin Chase who also produced the first two films. She will work alongside Melissa Stack, screenwriter of Disney+'s Godmothered as executive producer.

Although Hathaway has not been confirmed for the third film, she has continuously shown her love for her role as Mia. On July 29, 2021, the actress shared screenshots of the film on Instagram.

"Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑," she wrote.

Andrews also discussed the possibility of participating in a third film during a virtual interview with The Talk.

"I heard that there might be one," she explained. "It's long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I'm getting awfully old and crotchety. I'm not sure if it's the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I'd be up for it."

Adding, "I think we should wait for if a script comes in, let's wait for that," she continued. "Of course, we wouldn't have the wonderful Garry Marshall who was the director. He's passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all."