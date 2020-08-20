The singer also shared his views on the upcoming election and the issues that matter to him as a voter.

Prince Royce brought Dominican flavor to the Democratic National Convention this year, performing his bachata hit "Stand By Me." "We felt that 'Stand By Me' would go perfectly with the convention's message of unity and singing in both Spanish and English was important," he told Billboard. The Dominican American singer, 31, also talked about what issues are important for him as a voter and the kind of president he hopes to see elected in 2020.

"What I expect of any future president of our nation is to be a true leader, to have integrity and dedication, to care about all Americans putting our country above politics and to be a unifying force in our diverse nation," he said. "We need the kind of leader that represents our country's values and is able to properly deal with the pandemic that has been disproportionately affecting our country."

He also urged the Latinx community to make their voices count this year at the voting booth. "There is no excuse for not voting," he explained. "It is our responsibility as citizens, and I mean that for whoever your favorite candidate may be. We must truly study the platforms of each candidate and vote for who we think is best to lead our country. The future is in our hands."

What will influence how he votes? "What's important to me as a voter is unity and non-racism, education, immigration reform, the environment, our economy, and dealing with the pandemic crisis in our country which is disproportionately affecting Latinos and continues to cripple our economy with each passing month," he told the magazine.