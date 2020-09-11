Watch Prince Royce's New Music Video "Lotería"

On Thursday, Prince Royce released his new music video "Lotería." The bachata single, from the singer's album Alter Ego, talks about a fight between two men for the love of the same woman. "There is only one winner and she is the lottery," Royce sings. Directed by Carlos Perez of Elastic People, the artistic music video shows a beautiful dancer in a black bikini, with Royce singing to his muse and reminding her, "You are still mine."

After recovering from COVID-19, the Dominican American singer, 31, is now donating his blood plasma to help patients battling coronavirus. Prince Royce, who overcame the virus after revealing he tested positive in July, shared a video of himself undergoing the procedure.

"Recently, I donated plasma and blood after getting better from COVID. It took me six weeks and seven nasal tests to receive two negative results," he wrote. "I'm sharing my story so those who've had the virus please help in any way they can by donating plasma. One donation can save up to three lives!"