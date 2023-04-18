The bachata crooner took to social media to update fans on a recent health scare he had experienced while in Chile.

Seems like Prince Royce was feeling a little malito recently and had to be taken to a hospital.

The "LE DOY 20 MIL" singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos that showed him in a hospital bed and with red skin hives.

The reason for his hospital visit?

He was experiencing an allergic reaction.

In the caption of the post, the singer notes that he had experienced a "difficult" week due to his allergic reaction but was on his way to feeling "much better."

Prince Royce Prince Royce | Credit: Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA/The Grosby Group

"This week has been quite difficult for me. I had an allergic reaction. I want to thank my colleagues and the production of The Voice Chile for their patience and professionalism and also the hospital in Chile for their attention," he says.