Here's Why Prince Royce Spent Some Time in a Chilean Hospital Recently
Seems like Prince Royce was feeling a little malito recently and had to be taken to a hospital.
The "LE DOY 20 MIL" singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos that showed him in a hospital bed and with red skin hives.
The reason for his hospital visit?
He was experiencing an allergic reaction.
In the caption of the post, the singer notes that he had experienced a "difficult" week due to his allergic reaction but was on his way to feeling "much better."
"This week has been quite difficult for me. I had an allergic reaction. I want to thank my colleagues and the production of The Voice Chile for their patience and professionalism and also the hospital in Chile for their attention," he says.
The singer continues, "[T]hank God I feel much better and I hope to fulfill all the plans for this week. I love you all very much."