Prince Royce Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Urges Fans to Stay Safe

Before everyone took part in July 4 festivities this past weekend, Prince Royce shared with his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began," he wrote on Instagram. "My case has been mild and I am feeling well. "I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard — this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others."