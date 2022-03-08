Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia Divorce After More Than a Decade Together

The rumors of Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia's split have been confirmed. After more than a decade together, the couple has decided to put an end to their marriage, People en Español confirmed with the artists' publicist, Jennifer Nieman.

Nieman explained the couple will not be giving any more interviews, sharing a statement made by the singer and actress who were last seen together at the premiere of Amazon Prime's series With Love, where Toubia plays the protagonist.

"With sadness, but a lot of love and mutual respect, we've decided to get a divorce," the statement says. "Even though the end of a relationship is never easy, we're at peace with our decision, which, is mutual; and we're grateful for the life and love we've shared throughout the last ten years."

Prince Royce Credit: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"To our friends and family members, including our fans, we want you to know that we are together in this difficult decision and there is no need to take sides," the note continues. "We are infinitely thankful for your support as we start this new chapter in our lives and wish each other the best in our individual future projects. Thank you in advance, for respecting our privacy during this difficult moment."

Another source close to the artists added that their careers were the main reason for the divorce, with too much time spent apart severing their close ties. They also stated there have never been any issues or third persons involved in their relationship.

"Their jobs have kept them separated, Emeraude in Los Angeles, Prince was also traveling a lot," the source says, who also shared both are saddened by their decision. "Honestly, there is a lot, a lot of love between them, they're still family."

Prince Royce & Emraude Photo by John Parra/Getty Images | Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images

The artists married in December 2018 in a five day wedding celebration in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico after an eight year relationship. More than 100 guests from Royce's native Dominican Republic, the United States and Canada came to witness their dreamy ceremony.