On the eve of kicking off the U.S. leg of his CLASSIC TOUR, the bachatero sits down with People Chica to talk shop about why he still loves what he does 12 years in.

Exclusive: Why Prince Royce is "Very Grateful" About the Next Stage of His Life

It's been a long road filled with incredible career highs and growth for Dominican American crooner Prince Royce.

Twelve years in, the bachatero has countless memorable hits—we dare you to say that "Corazon sin cara" doesn't still make you feel some type of way—pushing the singer into a league all of his own.

As he concludes the European leg of his CLASSIC TOUR, Royce's outlook for his trip around the United States is optimistic and full of much excitement and gratitude.

Prince Royce Concert At Noches del Botanico 2022 Credit: Getty Images / Mariano Regidor

The music industry veteran describes his first official tour post-Covid to be "exciting."

"First of all, to just be with the people since Covid—you know, I hadn't sung in a minute since because of the cancelations and everything. And I think that going out there was just good [and] nice to see the people," he tells People Chica.

The Dominican American crooner admits that he was back in his groove and vibing with the audience to the fullest.

"Seeing the people, you know, hugging me and touching them and being able to kind of like feel...a little back to normal." He continues, "I'm almost shocked, too. Like songs that I thought maybe people would sing less, they sang more."

Prince Royce performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at the Amway Center Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Tamargo

On his current outlook on life, the New York City-born performer asserts that he's "very grateful."

"I think we all lived this thing in the world where we didn't expect and it was just like a weird time. It's a little weird, but we're kind of getting out of it. I feel I'm at a stage where I'm very grateful for the people that have supported me, for the life that I've lived," he begins.

"I started very young, where I think that—not that I was ungrateful then, but when I was [younger] I didn't see a lot of the things in the light that I'm seeing them now or that I've seen them as I got more mature or older. So I'm just very grateful," he concludes.