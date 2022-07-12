Prime Day is Officially Here! Our Top 7 Picks of the Best Deals
Prime Day has arrived and from July 12 to 13 will be bringing some of the best deals of the season. This year, folks can get up to a 79% discount on electronics, beauty and more. Check out our top seven Prime Day picks.
BodyRestore Energize Shower Steamers
Relieve stress and fatigue with these aromatherapy shower melts that will make you feel like you're at the spa.
Body Restore is a small business, so for every purchase, someone does a little dance.
ShowerSteamer Bundle, Prime Day price: $49.97 (save $29.97)
Palo Santo
Luna Sundara's Palo Santo are safely harvested to provide a sustainable option for this healing aromatic stick.
Palo Santo has been used for spiritual and meditative moments because of its wondrous energy cleansing powers.
Luna Sundara Palo Santo, Prime Day price: $11.19 (save $2.80)
Sweet Water Decor
Sweet Water Decor is a small business making handmade goodies that are the perfect gift for your lovers, sisters, mothers or friends.
Sweet Water Decor, starting at $16 (save $4.00)
Ring Alarm System
The eight-piece kit ring security kit is ideal to keep your home safe.
The kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender.
Ring Alarm system, $149.99 (save $100)
Amazon Fire Stick
The latest generation of the best-selling Fire TV device comes with fast streaming in Full HD, includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
Amazon Fire Stick 2nd Generation, $16.99 (save $23.99)
Color Wow Dream Count
Get the shine and hydration you want with the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
The award-winning anti-frizz spray gives you glass hair results that last up to three shampoos.
Color Wow Dream Count, $19.60 (save $8.40)
Kitchen Aid Artisan Mini Mixer
The most beloved kitchen counter accessory and every baker's dream is now on sale this Prime Day.
The Artisan Mini Stand Mixer comes with all the same power of the Kitchen Aid Classic Stand Mixer but weighs less and takes up less counter space.
The mixer has 10 speeds and can be adapted with 10 attachments that are sold separately.
Kitchen Aid Artisan Mini Mixer, $259.99 (save $120)