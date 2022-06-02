The Stonewall Riots were the spark of the Gay Rights movement and the reason why Pride is celebrated in June. On June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City's Greenwich Village.

The raid caused a riot as neighbors and patrons fought back with bricks, glasses and their desire for equality.

The riots were composed of an intersectional collective of queer Black and Latinx, transgender, non-binary and LGBTQIA2S+ spectrum people who fought for days.