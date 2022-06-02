How the Intersectional Collective of LGBTQIA2S+ BIPOC Paved the Way for Pride
June commemorates one of the most important human and equal rights movements in the world: Pride. The 52nd anniversary of Pride is not only a celebration, but a call for continued activism and protest against inequality. To honor Pride month, we've documented this historic movement brick by brick.
Pride Month
Pride Month started in 1970, a year after the Stonewall Riots.
Throughout the month, parades, marches and events celebrate what it means to be a part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community while continuing the fight for equal rights and liberation worldwide.
The Stonewall Riots
The Stonewall Riots were the spark of the Gay Rights movement and the reason why Pride is celebrated in June. On June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City's Greenwich Village.
The raid caused a riot as neighbors and patrons fought back with bricks, glasses and their desire for equality.
The riots were composed of an intersectional collective of queer Black and Latinx, transgender, non-binary and LGBTQIA2S+ spectrum people who fought for days.
The Rise of Activism
Activism was alive before Stonewall, however, the riots were the catalyst for an effective modern-day movement with organizations like the Mattachine Society that has been advocating for LGBTQIA2S+ rights for two decades.
Other activists such as Brenda Howard, a Bronx-born bisexual woman who led the Liberation movement in Chicago, Stonewall activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera who were transgender forces and continue to make waves today and late politician Harvey Milk.
It's important to note that other organizations that have lead the charge like Chicago's Society for Human Rights founded by Henry Gerber in 1924 and San Francisco's the Daughters of Bilitis founded in 1955.
The Pride Flag
The Pride flag, which features all colors of the rainbow, was designed by Gilbert Barker and was first showcased at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in 1978.
AIDS Crisis Response
During the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 1990s, gay and bisexual men saw themselves disproportionately affected. Governmental and societal stigma were deterrents against immediate action for treatment of HIV and health care for those affected.
Brenda Howard was among the strongest activists during this time who protested for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS.
Stonewall's legacy served as a precedent for the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) which sparked protests in Wall Street that demanded the U.S. Government to take control of the AIDS epidemic.
A New Era Post-COVID
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's annual Pride march will take place this year.
A Global Movement
Today, Pride has become a global movement celebrating LGBTQIA2S+ rights, although not all celebrations are held in June.