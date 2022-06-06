Pride month is at full speed with parades, activism and a call for equal rights for all human beings in the world.

As we continue to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Pride, we're diving deep into LGBTQIA2S+ relationships, dynamics, history and more.

To help you further educate yourself on the significance of this month and the LGBTQIA2S+ community, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—filled with experts, queer people and community members that will enlighten you on all things Pride.

PRIDE

Les.Chat Podcast with Jojo & Dayra - English

This queer couple is giving listeners an inside look into their love life with episodes that dive into their lives, points of view and experiences within the LGBTQIA+ and Latinx community. They invite friends, family and allies as they discuss everything from sex and labels to insights into queerness and stereotypes.

History is Gay with Leigh & Gretchen - English

Get to know the important historical figures in the world that have been a part of the queer community for centuries. With each episode, this fun and informative podcast brings a new perspective to history and shines a light on essential figures you may have not been privy to before.

Jotxs y recuerdos with Alexandra Nichole Salazar-Vasquez - English

Host Alexandra Nichole Salazar-Vasquez documents queer history in the Rio Grande Valley. Each episode brings together LGBTQIA2S+ folks from the border to share their experiences.

De Pueblo, Católico y Gay with Eder Díaz Santillan - Spanish

This incredibly impactful podcast raises up voices within the Latinx LGBTQ+ community as they detail how their gender and sexual identities have intersected with religion, family values and their lives. Each open conversation brings us closer to people, their stories and how they have navigated their diverse identities.

Happyland: el podcast gay with César Salza - Spanish