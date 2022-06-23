8 Fashion and Beauty Brands That are Actually Donating to LGBTQIA2S+ Organizations

Por Laura Acosta Junio 23, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

It's important to not only walk the walk but talk the talk. These fashion and beauty brands are going beyond the rainbow packaging for Pride Month and are actually donating a portion of sales to organizations that support communities across the spectrum.

BYOMA

Credit: Courtesy of BYOMA

We love this LGBTQIA2S+-owned brand for their barrier-protecting skin care.

Plus, they are donating 50% of ALL sales from their website to GLSEN, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting LGBTQIA2S+ youth by creating safe and inclusive school environments.

BYOMA, items starting at $11.99, byoma.com

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

Credit: Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin

The makeup brand launched by the legendary makeup artist is matching sales of their pride bundles up to $10,000 and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation's oldest LGBTQIA2S+ youth organization.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Paint Outside the Lines Exclusive Pride Bundles, $62, kevynaucoinbeauty.com

Balmain Hair Couture

Credit: Courtesy of Balmain Hair

Ten percent of this luxury hair care line's US online sales during Pride Month will be donated to Strands for Trans as part of their mission to create safe spaces for trans people in barber shops and hair salons.

Balmain Hair Couture, items starting at $18, balmainhair.us

Wet n Wild

Credit: Courtesy of Wet n Wild

Rock the bold colors of their Pride collection knowing the brand will make a $10,000 donation to GLAAD, regardless of sales.

Wet n Wild, Pride Collection, items starting at $3.19, amazon.com

Happy Socks

Credit: Courtesy of Happy Socks

While this sock brand has pride styles year-round, their Pride Month collab with The Phluid Project will donate 10% of net sales of the products sold year-round to the organization directing critical funds to the transgender community and homeless queer youth.

Happy Socks, The Phluid Project Collection, items starting at $14, happysocks.com

SHEGLAM

Credit: Courtesy of SHEGLAM

The brand's Be Bold, Be Hue Collection features the bright hues of the LGBTQIA2S+ rainbow and benefits The Trevor Project with a donation of $50,000.

SHEGLAM, Be Bold, Be Hue Collection, items start at $5.99, sheglam.com

Flower and Spice

Credit: Courtesy of Flower and Spice

100% of the proceeds of this Swiss-made skin care bundle go to NELFA, an organization that advocates for advancing the rights of LGBTQIA2S+ families across Europe.

Flower and Spice, Special Edition - Pride Month, $72.92, flowerandspice.com

Boy Smells

Credit: Courtesy of Boy Smells

This celeb-loved brand is supporting GLSEN by donating 20% of sales from their Marble Fruit candle and Genderful Fine Fragrance for June and July.

Boy Smells, Forbidden Fruit – The Pride Collection, items starting at $22, boysmells.com

