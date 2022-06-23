8 Fashion and Beauty Brands That are Actually Donating to LGBTQIA2S+ Organizations
It's important to not only walk the walk but talk the talk. These fashion and beauty brands are going beyond the rainbow packaging for Pride Month and are actually donating a portion of sales to organizations that support communities across the spectrum.
BYOMA
We love this LGBTQIA2S+-owned brand for their barrier-protecting skin care.
Plus, they are donating 50% of ALL sales from their website to GLSEN, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting LGBTQIA2S+ youth by creating safe and inclusive school environments.
BYOMA, items starting at $11.99, byoma.com
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty
The makeup brand launched by the legendary makeup artist is matching sales of their pride bundles up to $10,000 and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation's oldest LGBTQIA2S+ youth organization.
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Paint Outside the Lines Exclusive Pride Bundles, $62, kevynaucoinbeauty.com
Balmain Hair Couture
Ten percent of this luxury hair care line's US online sales during Pride Month will be donated to Strands for Trans as part of their mission to create safe spaces for trans people in barber shops and hair salons.
Balmain Hair Couture, items starting at $18, balmainhair.us
Wet n Wild
Rock the bold colors of their Pride collection knowing the brand will make a $10,000 donation to GLAAD, regardless of sales.
Wet n Wild, Pride Collection, items starting at $3.19, amazon.com
Happy Socks
While this sock brand has pride styles year-round, their Pride Month collab with The Phluid Project will donate 10% of net sales of the products sold year-round to the organization directing critical funds to the transgender community and homeless queer youth.
Happy Socks, The Phluid Project Collection, items starting at $14, happysocks.com
SHEGLAM
The brand's Be Bold, Be Hue Collection features the bright hues of the LGBTQIA2S+ rainbow and benefits The Trevor Project with a donation of $50,000.
SHEGLAM, Be Bold, Be Hue Collection, items start at $5.99, sheglam.com
Flower and Spice
100% of the proceeds of this Swiss-made skin care bundle go to NELFA, an organization that advocates for advancing the rights of LGBTQIA2S+ families across Europe.
Flower and Spice, Special Edition - Pride Month, $72.92, flowerandspice.com
Boy Smells
This celeb-loved brand is supporting GLSEN by donating 20% of sales from their Marble Fruit candle and Genderful Fine Fragrance for June and July.
Boy Smells, Forbidden Fruit – The Pride Collection, items starting at $22, boysmells.com