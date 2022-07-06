DeLeón Tequila's mixology team has prepared this fresh take on the classic that will leave you wanting more.

This Prickly Pear Paloma Cocktail is Ready to Refresh Your Summer Afternoons

Margaritas and Palomas are among summer favorites when it comes to cocktails.

Refreshing, citrusy and classically good, the Paloma is among Sean "Diddy" Combs' favorite drinks. That's why when he founded DeLeón Tequila, he worked alongside his mixology team to come up with a fresh version featuring prickly pear flavors.

Shake things up with this delicious recipe and enjoy!

paloma Credit: DeLeon Tequila

Ingredients:

½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Splash of Sparkling Water

Directions: