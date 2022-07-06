This Prickly Pear Paloma Cocktail is Ready to Refresh Your Summer Afternoons
Margaritas and Palomas are among summer favorites when it comes to cocktails.
Refreshing, citrusy and classically good, the Paloma is among Sean "Diddy" Combs' favorite drinks. That's why when he founded DeLeón Tequila, he worked alongside his mixology team to come up with a fresh version featuring prickly pear flavors.
Shake things up with this delicious recipe and enjoy!
Ingredients:
½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila
¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup
1 oz Prickly Pear Puree
1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
Splash of Sparkling Water
Directions:
Add DeLeon Tequila Reposado, agave syrup, prickly pear, grapefruit, lime and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into the ice filled rimmed glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with sea salt and a grapefruit peel.