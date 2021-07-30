Among the measures discussed in the White House on Thursday: offering a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, farm and essential workers.

After meeting with Democratic lawmakers in the White House this week, President Joe Biden said he supports the inclusion of immigration reform measures in their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. His comment offers hope for undocumented immigrants—especially DREAMers who fall under the protection of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

Biden met with 11 Democratic lawmakers on Thursday to discuss the budget reconciliation bill. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who attended the meeting, suggested several items that could be part of it, including immigration reform.

Joe Biden Credit: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"A reconciliation bill that balances border security with a path to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders, farm and essential workers will create jobs, boost our economy, and lift up working families across Nevada and the nation," said Cortez Masto in a statement. "For decades, politicians have refused to act to fix our broken immigration system, and this is our opportunity to ensure we are treating workers and families with dignity."

Democrats Credit: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Advocates for immigrants have been pushing to address the legal status of DREAMers after a federal judge in Texas recently ruled that the DACA program, which prevents the deportation of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, was unlawful.