8 of the Hottest 2022 Premios Tu Música Urbano Red Carpet Looks
Last night in Puerto Rico, the urbano genre shined brightly during the live Telemundo telecast of the Premios Tu Música Urbano award show. Check out our top picks from the star-studded red carpet.
Lele Pons
Wearing a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown, the influencer and singer turned heads on the red carpet.
Sofía Reyes
The Mexican singer went for an avant-garde look with this half blazer half stoned dress and thigh-high black boots chosen with the help of her stylist, Justin Lynn.
Zuleyka Rivera
As one of the co-hosts, the former Miss Universe wore several stunning looks, but we're obsessed with the Albina Dayla two-piece set dripping in jewels and the oversized hat she wore at the top of the night.
Kim Loaiza
The "Pa eso se hizo" singer looked white-hot with her monochromatic look, complete with matching graphic liner and a pink and blue manicure for a pop of color.
María Becerra
The Argentine singer rocked a goth-chic look, sporting a black and orange lace dress from Spanish brand Cuplé.
Corina
Carrying a mini Chanel bag and wearing a cutout dress, the Venezuelan singer looked ready to join the cast of Euphoria.
Villano Antillano
The Puerto Rican rapper proudly represented the LGBTQIA2S+ urbano community wearing a flowy gold skirt and matching bikini top from Ecliptica Atelier.
Andrea De Castro Ayala
Wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana, the Puerto Rican publicist looked stunning supporting her producer husband, Jeremy Ayala.