Premios Juventud 2022 Heats Up with These 9 Red Carpet Looks
Last night in San Juan, the star-studded award show blew us away with music, tributes and, of course, fashion. Take a look at some of the best outfits of the evening.
Lele Pons
Joined by her boo, Guaynaa, the influencer donned an orange and magenta Marcos Carrazana gown with black detailing.
Danna Paola
¡Qué guapa!
This sheer neon yellow gown trimmed with feathers designed by David Koma and accessorized with black opera gloves was one of Paola's standout looks of the night.
Migbelis Castellanos
The ex-miss Venezuela paired her pink metallic midi dress with a brand-new blunt haircut, which had us thinking about doing a big chop of our own.
Ally Brooke
The "Low Key" singer stood out in a black bodysuit topped with a mesh hoop skirt, matching gloves and bedazzled shades.
Goyo
Wearing a dazzlingly colorful Giannina Azar gown, the Colombian rapper perfectly understood the assignment.
Cazzu
The "Nena Trampa" leaned into her personal style with a denim corset, matching draped miniskirt and thigh-high black boots.
Clarissa Molina
As one of the co-hosts, Molina wore several gorgeous looks, but this golden two piece set from Kriado was one of our favorites.
Angela Aguilar
The Mexican singer honored her heritage with a golden minidress designed by Enrique Samartin and covered in "milagrito" amulets.
Lina Luaces
Looking just like her mom, Lili Estefan, the young model stunned in a baby pink Giannina Azar design.