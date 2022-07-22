Premios Juventud 2022 Heats Up with These 9 Red Carpet Looks

Por Laura Acosta Julio 22, 2022
Credit: Mezcalent (2); Instagram/Angela Aguilar/Erick Nieto

Last night in San Juan, the star-studded award show blew us away with music, tributes and, of course, fashion. Take a look at some of the best outfits of the evening.

Lele Pons

Credit: Mezcalent

Joined by her boo, Guaynaa, the influencer donned an orange and magenta Marcos Carrazana gown with black detailing.

Danna Paola

Credit: Mezcalent

¡Qué guapa!

This sheer neon yellow gown trimmed with feathers designed by David Koma and accessorized with black opera gloves was one of Paola's standout looks of the night.

Migbelis Castellanos

Credit: Mezcalent

The ex-miss Venezuela paired her pink metallic midi dress with a brand-new blunt haircut, which had us thinking about doing a big chop of our own.

Ally Brooke

Credit: Mezcalent

The "Low Key" singer stood out in a black bodysuit topped with a mesh hoop skirt, matching gloves and bedazzled shades.

Goyo

Credit: Mezcalent

Wearing a dazzlingly colorful Giannina Azar gown, the Colombian rapper perfectly understood the assignment.

Cazzu

Credit: Mezcalent

The "Nena Trampa" leaned into her personal style with a denim corset, matching draped miniskirt and thigh-high black boots.

Clarissa Molina

Credit: Jose R. Madera/Getty Images

As one of the co-hosts, Molina wore several gorgeous looks, but this golden two piece set from Kriado was one of our favorites.

Angela Aguilar

Credit: Instagram/Erick Nieto

The Mexican singer honored her heritage with a golden minidress designed by Enrique Samartin and covered in "milagrito" amulets.

Lina Luaces

Credit: Instagram/Lina Luaces

Looking just like her mom, Lili Estefan, the young model stunned in a baby pink Giannina Azar design.

By Laura Acosta