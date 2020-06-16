Premios Juventud 2020 Will Happen in August With a Virtual Audience

Find out how the awards show is reinventing itself during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Natti Natasha, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anuel AA, and many other Latinx stars took the stage at Premios Juventud 2019, celebrated in Miami's Watsco Center. As usual, the Univision awards show included a live audience and performances filled with elaborate choreography, set design, and explosive special effects. But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, how will the show go on?

Image zoom (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Billboard revealed on Tuesday that Premios Juventud 2020 will air on Univision on August 13 and will have an innovative virtual format to comply with the CDC's social distancing guidelines. This year's nominees will be announced July 7 via Premios Juventud’s official Instagram account.

Image zoom (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

PJ 202o will feature a virtual audience and "an innovative integration of the latest state-of-the-art, augmented, and virtual reality technologies for award presentations, intros, and musical performances," Billboard reports. The 17th edition of the awards show — focused on captivating the Latinx teen and millennial audience — will honor the hottest stars in Latinx music, pop culture, digital media, fashion, TV, and social media.

Image zoom (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The show this year will broadcast live from Miami, with artists performing at the venue and using technology to ensure a safe environment. As usual, there will be a special tribute to Agents of Change, with frontline workers of the pandemic being highlighted for their essential contributions during this global health crisis.