The 2020 Premios Juventud Nominations Have Arrived

Karol G, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin are some of the most-nominated artists for the August 13 show.

Univision has revealed the nominees for the 17th edition of Premios Juventud, which will be broadcast live from Miami on August 13 with a virtual audience. J Balvin leads with 12 nominations, followed by Karol G with nine and Bad Bunny with eight. Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, and Manuel Turizo round out the top six with five nominations each.

This year, there are 140 nominees in 28 new and modified categories, including New Generation Female, New Generation Male, Quarantune, and #StayAtHomeConcert.

Many artists have already started to celebrate their nominations, including Guaynaa, who's nominated for Scroll Stopper (a category devoted to artists with social media feeds so riveting you stop scrolling when you see one of their new posts).

This year the show will include a virtual audience and feature augmented virtual reality technology to enhance the performances and award presentations. The show will also honor Agents of Change, including the heroes currently fighting in the global health crisis.