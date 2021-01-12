See Who's Nominated for 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro
The list of nominees for 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro has been revealed, and it includes stars like Maluma, Karol G, and J Balvin. Here's all we know about the music awards, airing February 18 on Univision.
Karol G
The Colombian reggaetonera will shine bright! She is nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for "Tusa," and Urban Female Artist of the Year, among other recognitions.
Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican trapero and reggaetonero is nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG, and Urban Male Artist of the Year, among other mentions.
Maluma
The Colombian star is nominated for Urban Male Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for Papi Juancho, among other things.
J Balvin
The Colombian reggaetonero is nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Colores, Song of the Year for "Morado," and Urban Male Artist of the Year, among other nods.
Anuel AA
The Puerto Rican reggaetonero and trapero is nominated for Urban Male Artist of the Year, Urban Song of the Year for "Keii," and Remix of the Year for "La Jeepeta," among other mentions.
Sech
The Panamanian reggaetonero is nominated twice for Remix of the Year for the songs "Porfa" and "Relación,"
and also got a nod for Urban Male Artist of the Year and Urban Album of the Year for 1 of 1.
.
Ivy Queen
The Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer is nominated for Urban Female Artist of the Year.
Natti Natasha
The Dominican reggaetonera is nominated for Urban Female Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Shakira
The Colombian singer is nominated for Artist of the Year and also got a nod for Urban/Pop Song of the Year for her hit "Me Gusta" with Anuel AA.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo is also nominated for "Artist of the Year." Click here to see the full list of nominees, and tune in to Univision on February 18 at 7 p.m. to watch the show.