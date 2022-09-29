The doula veteran partners with Baby Dove, who made an investment totaling $500K to Black Birth Equity Fund, to help push forward women's health as it pertains to childbirth and pregnancy.

The journey into motherhood is said to be one of the most transformative and special moments in a woman's life. Yet, with all the celebration that surrounds this key moment, they often find themselves lacking the proper information needed for the adventure that lies ahead.

Proper prenatal, labor and postpartum care is an absolute must for women and is something that doula Chanel Porchia-Albert keenly understands.

She tells People Chica, "As much as we may think that motherhood is supported and lifted up, it's often not the case. Having a doula that will support you in providing education on childbirth, navigating resources, [providing] evidence-based information and [supporting] you with continuity of care throughout your pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum is invaluable."

But, what exactly is a doula? Per Dona International, a doula is "a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support" to those who are embarking on the path of motherhood. So, a doula can begin to provide you with support the moment you decide you'd like to become a mamá.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Porchia-Albert discusses why normalizing proper support for all the stages of the birthing process is paramount for all mujeres and why her partnership with Baby Dove is an important step forward for women's health.

There is already a lack of support and knowledge surrounding pre and postpartum care for women—with some women not knowing that a doula is a resource they can tap into. How can we as a society better help women, especially BIPOC women, understand and know the resources available to them?

I think it's important to normalize birth, doulas, and individual options within the birth room. [A] doula should be accessible to everyone who wants one but that is often not the case due to cost barriers and the reality is that doulas can't reach everyone pregnant and postpartum on their own.

My hope is that through my partnership with Baby Dove we will begin to break down some of those barriers to access to high-quality doulas and normalize our presence during pregnancy, childbirth, and especially during the postpartum period which oftentimes can go overlooked.

Doulas have been around for quite some time and their expertise has been noted to be extremely beneficial to expectant mothers (moms are two times less likely to experience birth complications and four times less likely to have a low-birth-weight baby). Why do you feel that more women should seek doulas when it comes time to begin their journey to motherhood?

[This] care offers the support that often your doctor can not provide due to time restraints. I also believe that it's not just doulas that [a] soon-to-be parent needs but also health care providers who are listening to you and affirming your needs based on your specific case such as midwives, nurses, and other care providers to ensure continuity of care and support.

Baby Dove is making an investment totaling $500K to Black Birth Equity Fund and sponsoring the Black Maternal Health Conference. Why do you feel that more companies and brands should stand behind causes like this so openly?

I see it as [a] community responsibility to lift up our fellow community members. My hope is that other corporations will see the value in investing in the people who support their brands every day. Because what it truly models is an opportunity to uplift our collective humanity and how we center one another in this world.

The United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is something that is affecting women everywhere. As a doula, what do you believe will be the biggest issue and concern that arises from this decision?

There are so many things such as trust with our government in centering the reproductive health of its people, higher maternal mortality rates, providers no longer willing to provide services because of fear of legal persecution, and no longer being able to provide adequate post-op care for those who may be traveling over state lines in order to provide care. This is also why full spectrum community-based doulas are so important in being able to support someone throughout the reproductive life course.

What is your favorite thing about being a doula? When did you realize that this was the journey your soul needed to embark on?

My favorite thing about being a doula is seeing someone empowered and finding their voice within their reproductive health journey. It's a beautiful experience and to see the way it can transform their lives.