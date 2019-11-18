10 Gift Ideas for Your Most No-Nonsense Friend

For all the practical people in your life.
Wireless Headphones
These Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life and come with a free three-month subscription to Apple Music.
$164.99, Best Buy
Charging Stand
It charges your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods all at once.
$33.98, Amazon
Custom Coffee Mug
Add to their collection with a mug bearing a customizable message only the two of you will understand.
$9.39, Etsy
Metal Straws
This environmentally-friendly set comes with four straight straws, four bendy straws, two cleaning brushes and a carrying case.
$5.99, Amazon
Christmas Candy Box
OK, this one isn’t practical, but even the most together people like candy every now and again.
$26, Nordstrom
NutriBullet
For that person who always wants to get juice.
$49.88, Walmart
Bathrobe
This cozy bathrobe comes in eight different colors and will keep your friend warm all through the winter months.
$29.99, Amazon
Fitbit
The Inspire tracker tracks activities including your daily steps, your weight, calorie intake and sleeping habits.
$99.95, Fitbit
Neck and Back Massager
Practical but also a little bit luxurious.
$42.99, Amazon
Keurig Single-Serve Coffeemaker
This mini K-cup machine brews coffee in under a minute and won’t take up much counter space.
$59, Walmart