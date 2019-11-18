10 Gift Ideas for Your Most No-Nonsense Friend

By
November 18, 2019 03:35 PM

 

For all the practical people in your life.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Wireless Headphones

These Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life and come with a free three-month subscription to Apple Music.

$164.99, Best Buy

Charging Stand

It charges your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods all at once.

$33.98, Amazon

Custom Coffee Mug

Add to their collection with a mug bearing a customizable message only the two of you will understand.

$9.39, Etsy

Metal Straws

This environmentally-friendly set comes with four straight straws, four bendy straws, two cleaning brushes and a carrying case.

$5.99, Amazon

Christmas Candy Box

OK, this one isn’t practical, but even the most together people like candy every now and again.

$26, Nordstrom

 

NutriBullet

For that person who always wants to get juice.

$49.88, Walmart

Bathrobe

This cozy bathrobe comes in eight different colors and will keep your friend warm all through the winter months.

$29.99, Amazon

Fitbit

The Inspire tracker tracks activities including your daily steps, your weight, calorie intake and sleeping habits.

$99.95, Fitbit

Neck and Back Massager

Practical but also a little bit luxurious.

$42.99, Amazon

 

Keurig Single-Serve Coffeemaker

This mini K-cup machine brews coffee in under a minute and won’t take up much counter space.

$59, Walmart

