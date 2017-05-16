The poster for Jennifer Lawrence's newest film just dropped, and it's creepy as hell

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

You might think Mother’s Day would be the perfect time to tease the poster for a movie called mother! — but unless your mom is really into horror films, we’d hold off on showing everybody at the dinner table tonight. Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming movie mother! doesn’t exactly seem like a heart-warming story (heart-ripping, maybe).

According to Screen Rant, mother! a film by Darren Aronofsky is about “a couple whose relationship is put to the test when unwanted guests show up to disrupt their peaceful existence.” If you’ve seen Aronofsky’s past work on Black Swan, then you know that this filmmaker knows how to do creepy, and it seems like mother!, set for an October 2017 release, is going to be just as eerie and unnerving.

Just take a look at this poster of Jennifer Lawrence holding out her bleeding heart.

If that’s not enough to get under your skin, we don’t know what is.

In the painting, created by artist James Jean, Jlaw’s face is as sweet and innocent as it’s ever been — which just makes the gory heart in her hands, the blood on her arms, and the gaping wound in her chest even more terrifying. The flowing white dress and lush, draping flowers only intensify the dichotomy of the image.

Darren Aronofsky and James Jean drew their inspiration from another artist, Jessica Harrison. Her ceramic statue, Karen, is just one of a series repurposing found figurines into something a little more sinister.

The flick doesn’t just star Lawrence.

You might also notice Javier Bardem’s name on the poster — and IMDb also lists Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig as cast members. With this star-studded crew, we have no doubt that mother! will be the film to see when it hits theaters right in time for Halloween. Not that we didn’t love this Mother’s Day sneak peek, but we’ll probably leave mom at home for this one.