Pop Smoke's Brother Speaks Out About the Rapper's Death

In the latest episode of Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, the Golden Globe winner had an emotional conversation with Obasi Jackson, who lost his brother, rapper Pop Smoke, last year. Jackson shared his experience coping with the sudden loss of his little brother.

The Brooklyn native, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed last year at age 20 after he was gunned down inside of a Hollywood Hills house during a home invasion. Last July, five men were arrested in connection with his murder.

"Me losing my only brother — I'm going to miss so many things," Jackson said. "I won't be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him, see him again. [I] won't be able to play basketball with him again, work out with him again. I won't be able to show him my accomplishments."

Holding back tears, he continued: "There was a time he went through a situation that people were putting him down and counting him out. There were threats on his life because of that and [we] were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from."

"It's mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security, that still plays on my mind," he added. "That makes no sense."

Jackson revealed that the rapper had a deep conversation with his family just days before his death. "Me, my mom, and my brother sat in a room for hours, which had not happened in years," he said. "That last conversation [showed me that], 'OK, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him.' He said he loved me."

One important message that Jackson wanted to share as he continues mourning his brother is that he's "a firm believer that a Black man should be [able to be] vulnerable," given that Black men are often mislabeled as a threat by racially prejudiced individuals.