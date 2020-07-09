5 People Arrested in Connection With Pop Smoke's Death

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday that five arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting of Pop Smoke, who died in February.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five people for alleged connections to the fatal shooting of Panamanian American rapper Pop Smoke, who died in February. The 20-year-old, born Bashar Jackson, was shot by masked perpetrators inside a rental home in Hollywood Hills, California.

Three men and two teen boys were taken into custody, police said, but gave no additional information. A possible motive is still unknown.

?s=20

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Captain Jon Tippet said. Authorities said the assailants did not know the rapper personally, but believed that they found him after he posted his location on social media. He had been staying in a house owned by Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police believe the five suspects are associated with an L.A. gang. Pop Smoke allegedly had ties to the Crips before his death.

An LAPD spokesperson told NPR that the suspects are in custody at the Robbery-Homicide Division, and said that the names of the suspects would be released after they are questioned and booked.