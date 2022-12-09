Sweeten Up Your Christmas Spirit With This Recipe for Polvorones
The buttery and nutty cookies have been a holiday favorite for generations.
Polvorones have long been part of Christmas traditions around Latin America and Spain.
The buttery and nutty cookies are crumbly, soft and perfectly sweet. Pair them with coffee, tea or warm milk this holiday season for the most delicious cookies you've had yet.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of butter
- 1/2 cup of white sugar
- 2 cups of wheat flour
- 1 cup of chopped walnuts
- 1/3 cup of icing sugar
Directions:
- Beat butter for 30 seconds with an electric mixer at medium speed. Add the sugar and continue beating until fluffy.
- Add the flour and beat on low speed until well incorporated. Add in the chopped walnuts.
- Shape into two-centimeter balls and arrange them in ungreased baking trays. Bake at 325°F (165°C) for 20 minutes.
- Place on cooling racks to cool, then toss in the confectioners' sugar.
You can find the original recipe here.