The owner of Michi's restaurant in Miami is giving us the 411 on how to prepare this easy, refreshing and healthy Hawaiian dish.

Your Taste Buds Will Say Aloha! With this Poke Bowl Recipe From Chef Michelle Posada

Poke bowls have become all the rave in recent years due to their fresh ingredients and simplicity.

The dish originates from Hawaii where it is served in deep bowls. Recipes typically include things like white rice, raw fish (salmon or tuna typically), tofu, mango, pineapple and a variety of other ingredients. It is topped with a special sauce made out of ginger, soy sauce and sesame seeds.

To help you bring vibrant Hawaiian flavors home, Venezuelan chef and restaurateur Michelle Posada, owner of Michi's in Doral, Florida, is sharing her recipe for this tuna poke bowl.

According to Posada, the restaurant has served more than 45,300 pokes since it first opened doors in 2017. Check out her delicious recipe below!

Tazón de atún poke de Michelle Posada Credit: Cortesía Michelle Posada/ restaurante Michi's

Ingredients:

8 oz fresh of tuna

6 oz brown of rice

2 oz of chives

2 oz of seaweed salad

2 oz of diced mango

4 oz of diced avocado

Ripe plantain chips (plantains) to taste

For the sauce:

2 oz low sodium soy sauce

1 ounce of sesame oil

1 oz of eel sauce

1 oz of sriracha hot sauce or similar

Directions:

In a bowl, mix all the sauce ingredients with a whisk. Cut the tuna into squares and marinate in the sauce while you cut all the other ingredients. Cut the chives and mango in the form of squares, and the avocado in the form of a fan. Serve the brown rice in a bowl, then place the prickly pear with its sauce and all the separated ingredients so that the presentation is pleasing to the eye.