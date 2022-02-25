Poderosas LIVE! Here's What You Can Expect at This Year's Conference
Poderosas LIVE! is back & more empowering than ever. Join People en Español in Miami on March 5 as they bring together Latinas from all industries to talk about some of today's most pressing issues. Here's what we have in store for 2022!
Here's How to Join the Event
This year's theme is going to center around how women can "transform their lives and continuing achieving long-lasting success."
Celebrities and leaders within the fields of finance, mental health, leadership and business alike will all descend upon the James L. Knight Center in Miami to share their personal anecdotes and what's helped them achieve their goals.
Register, in-person or virtually, for free here.
Build Up Intergenerational Wealth
Finance expert and educator Katia Chesnok will be dishing out all the deets on the best ways to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to building up wealth.
In the Generational Wealth: Easy steps to building a financial legacy for your family for many generations to come panel, she and moderator Elaine King will be getting into all the nitty-gritty on how to build a strong financial foundation.
Achieving Your Dreams
In the Rising Stars: Women Embracing Career Changes and Building Their Own Path To Sucess panel, People en Español's Lena Hansen will be chatting with Alamar Cosmetic's founder Gaby Trujillo, Labanashop founder and TV host Rashel Díaz and Vice President/General Manager at PepsiCo Esperanza Teasdale about fearlessly forging your own path to success.
Engaging in Deeper Levels of Peace
Join journalist, broadcaster and writer Carolina Sandoval, certified Internist and Cardiologist Dr. Juan Rivera and family therapist Jeannette Torres for a lively discussion on how to lower stress levels in your every day life.
The Don't Let Stress Get in the Way: Create a Path to a Healthier You and Design a Wellness Plan for Everyone in Your Family panel will be moderated by Lena Hansen.
Combating Bias
Afro-Latina singer Aymée Nuviola and LGBTQAI+ advocate and performer Emily Estefan are set to talk about how to tackle biases and how to build a support system that best suits you (and everything in between) in their Unconscious Bias: Raising Awareness and Developing an Effective Support System panel.
Elevate Your Mindset
This year's conference will be hosted by Dominican journalist and television host, Lourdes Stephen, as she guides participants through the varied and diverse panels filled with community leaders and celebrities engaging in relevant and hard-hitting topics.
Join in From Anywhere Around the World
This year's conference will be held both live and virtually—so there's no reason for you to miss out! Stay up-to-date with everything Poderosas LIVE! here for all the latest news.
Official event sponsors include PepsiCo, GSK, and Neutrogena as well as partner sponsors such as Cano Health, Toyota and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
