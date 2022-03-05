During the Unconscious Bias panel, composer Aymée Nuviola and LGBTQAI+ advocate Emily Estefan discuss the need for balance when it comes to supporting others and how labels further divide us.

Regardless of how indirect, unconscious bias can be harmful. So taking the time to address them among the community can be beneficial for everyone.

This is something that singer, pianist, composer and actress, Aymée Nuviola, and American singer and LGBTQAI+ advocate, Emily Estefan, discussed alongside People en Español's Carole Joseph.

During the Unconscious Bias: Raising Awareness and Developing an Effective Support System panel, the #ChicaBosses discussed the need for balance when it comes to supporting others and how labels further divide us.

Carole Joseph, Aymee Nuviola and Emily Estefan at Poderosas LIVE 2022 Credit: @ciroinfocus / Ciro Gutierrez

One of the most frequently experienced biases within the Latino community is colorism. Estefan recalls moments when her nana, who was Dominican, would be told things like "go back to your country." She also detailed how once, while on a trip to Africa with a friend of hers who is African, the woman of a restaurant informed her that while she could sit inside, he could not.

Nuviola, who is a Cuban Afro-Latina, has admitted to hearing things on how there was always a lack of diversity among the TV programming in the United States—which she says wasn't the case. "In my experience, I see more diversity in TV in the U.S. than I do on Latino channels," Nuviola explains.

Estefan also called for more varied and diverse roles for Afro-Latinas and African Americans, something which Nuviola agreed, but noted that people didn't need to use minorities for the sake of having them present.

Aymée Nuviola en el evento de Poderosas Live 2022 Aymée Nuviola en el evento de Poderosas Live 2022 | Credit: Ciro Gutierrez/ @ciroinfocus

Both agreed that there the numerous labels that society placed on people only further divides them.

"In Miami, there are very few lesbian bars, so my girlfriend and I normally go to gay bars," she explains. "I've gotten looks and have even been pushed against walls by gay men. We're at a point where being heterosexual and cisgender is looked at as bad."

Nuviola noted that she believes that all labels are doing is further fracturing society and creating even more division among people.