Poderosas LIVE: Here's Everything You Missed at this Year's Conference
People en Español's Poderosas LIVE! weekend was packed with empowerment & all-around great vibes. From the VIP Luncheon to the various panels, there wasn't a single moment that didn't feel magical. Check out some highlights from the weekend.
Red Carpet at the Biltmore Hotel
Latinas from all industries descended on the Biltmore Hotel in Miami—stepping out in some of the hottest and most elegant fashions and styles.
Toasting the Honorees
After the red carpet and the cocktail hour catered by Santa Teresa Rum, the 25 Poderosas and their guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and some spectacular views of the Biltmore golf course.
Kicking Off the Poderosa Weekend
Luncheon MC and six-time Emmy award-winning journalist, Pamela Silva, greet all the guests.
Special Word from People en Español
People en Español's Digital Executive Editor, Maria Morales, took to the stage to congratulate all the honorees, and thank all the guests for their continued support.
Smile for the Camera!
While at the luncheon, guests took part in the People en Español photo booth—serving all the looks!
Poderosas Unite!
Lights, camera, action! The 2022 conference hosted a variety of Latinas from all walks of life, guests got to hear great personal anecdotes from chicas like Marvel President Victoria Alonso and Vice President and General Manager of Pepsi Co Esperanza Teasdale.
Achieving Your Dreams
Panels like the Rising Stars: Women Embracing Career Changes and Building Their Own Path To Success, with Esperanza Teasdale, Founder and CEO of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriella Trujillo, and entrepreneur and anchor, Rashel Díaz, sought to remind women of their power.
Coming Together
During the Unconscious Bias: Raising Awareness and Developing an Effective Support System panel, singer, pianist, composer and actress, Aymée Nuviola, and American singer and LGBTQAI+ advocate, Emily Estefan, tackled the topic of how we can be better people head on with total grace and poise.