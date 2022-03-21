Breakdown Taboos and Get Acquainted With Your Period Health With These 5 Podcasts

March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness of this inflammatory condition in which the endometrial tissue—the inner lining of the uterus or womb—grows outside the uterus.

According to the Endometriosis Association, women who have been diagnosed with endometriosis face discomfort that includes severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, bleeding between menstruation and in some cases, infertility.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts that feature discussions, explanations and detailed reports on endometriosis, period health and how to navigate the ins-and-outs of the female reproductive system to help you get acquainted with resources for your monthly flow.

Mixed Race woman laying on bed listening to music on cell phone with headphones Credit: Getty Images / JGI/Jamie Grill

The Period Party by Nicole Jardim - English

Host Nicole Jardim, global expert on women's health, is here to talk about all things menstruation. During each episode, Jardim goes into topics such as endometriosis, defining periods, birth and hormones.

Period Power by Maisie Hill - English

Menstrual health expert, acupuncturist, certified life coach and author of Period Power, Maisie Hill, is your host for this insightful podcast. Every week, Hill is bringing tips, strategies and knowledge that will help you discover the power of your cycle, harness your hormones and step into the energy of menstruation.

Essentially You: Empowering You on Your Health & Wellness Journey With Safe, Natural & Effective Solutions by Dr. Mariza Snyder - English

Bestselling author Dr. Mariza Snyder is empowering you to take control of your hormones and health. Each week, she guides you through in-depth explanations on how your body works, research-driven solutions to healing, explanations for symptoms and tips on how to reclaim your energy, focus and mood.

The All-In Podcast by Dr. Nicola Rinaldi and Florence Gillet, HAES - English

Dr. Nicola Rinaldi and Certified Eating Psychology Florence Gillet are your hosts in this no-frills science-based podcast on periods, recovery, fertility and nurturing your health while breaking away with unrealistic beauty expectations. Every two weeks, this podcast will dive into new insights and research on hypothalamic amenorrhea, hormonal health and more.

FLOW—Straight talk about extreme periods by Jessica Richmond and Christie VanHorne - English